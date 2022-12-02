Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/30/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/29/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/25/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($4.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – easyJet had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 490 ($5.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 490 ($5.86).

10/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/10/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/3/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 390.57 ($4.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,806,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,083. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 344.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

