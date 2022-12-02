Analyzing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% PNM Resources 8.03% 10.72% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Heliogen has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 PNM Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.07%. PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 21.85 -$137.40 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.35 $196.36 million $1.92 25.34

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.