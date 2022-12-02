Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $10.69. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 567,144 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

About Anavex Life Sciences

The company has a market capitalization of $857.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

