APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

