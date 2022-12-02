Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

