Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Applied DNA Sciences

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.