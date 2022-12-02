Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.86. 27,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,410. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

