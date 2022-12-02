AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 9.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $183,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $106.67. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

