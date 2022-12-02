Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
APTV opened at $105.19 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.
Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.
