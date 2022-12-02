Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.81), with a volume of 5800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($9.93).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 861.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,305.56.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
