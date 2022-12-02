Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 820 ($9.81), with a volume of 5800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($9.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 861.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,305.56.

In related news, insider Henry Angest bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($245,244.65). In related news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($94,469.31). Also, insider Henry Angest bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($245,244.65).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

