Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
