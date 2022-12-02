Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

