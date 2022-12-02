Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $221,022.96

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.09 million and $221,022.96 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

