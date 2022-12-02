Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.34 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

