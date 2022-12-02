Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in November

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $328.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Insider Transactions at Ardelyx
In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
