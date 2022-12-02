Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in November

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $328.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.