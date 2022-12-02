Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.02 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,989,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,865,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

