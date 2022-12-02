Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.08 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.