Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.15–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.89 million. Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.27) EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.98.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $1,500,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

