Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.98.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.