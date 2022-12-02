Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.12 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

ASAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.98.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

