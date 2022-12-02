ASD Price Reaches $0.0771 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $50.93 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07740229 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,381,250.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

