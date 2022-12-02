ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 2,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.