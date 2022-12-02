ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:ASAZF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 2,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.28.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
