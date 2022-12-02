Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.49) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.6 %

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

