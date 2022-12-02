Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 421,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Astec Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

