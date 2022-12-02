AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($143.56) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.83) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. set a £120 ($143.56) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($149.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($149.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.14) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £111.65 ($133.57).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:AZN opened at £112 ($133.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is £103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is £105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($96.79) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($138.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10,566.04.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

