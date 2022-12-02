ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in November

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
