ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.24

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.24 and traded as high as $48.65. ATN International shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 39,864 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 274.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.