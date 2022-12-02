Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

