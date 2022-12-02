Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $567.11

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.11 ($6.78) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.30). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.12), with a volume of 36,748 shares.
Audioboom Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 790.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £95.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,517.95.
Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group
In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin bought 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,430 ($11,281.25).
About Audioboom Group
Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.
