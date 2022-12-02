Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aurubis from €83.00 ($85.57) to €78.00 ($80.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($77.32) price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

