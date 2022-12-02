Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Raised to GBX 550

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 528 ($6.32) to GBX 550 ($6.58) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.76) to GBX 550 ($6.58) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.66) to GBX 610 ($7.30) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.61) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 635 ($7.60) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 314,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

