Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Rebecca Pearce Sells 713 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.