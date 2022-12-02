Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.24. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.