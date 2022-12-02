Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in November

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Avacta Group Price Performance

Shares of AVCTF remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

