Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 2,509 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.