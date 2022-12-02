Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Purchases C$11,500.00 in Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,501.50.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of AVL stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. 144,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,533. The stock has a market cap of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
