Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Purchases C$11,500.00 in Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,501.50.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AVL stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. 144,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,533. The stock has a market cap of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

