Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.92. Avalon shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,416 shares trading hands.
Avalon Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.