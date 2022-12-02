Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVLV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 118,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,597. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

