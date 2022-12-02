AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.95

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1203418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

