AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.95

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1203418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.