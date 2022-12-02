Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.29. Avinger shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 27,674 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

