Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.29. Avinger shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 27,674 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
