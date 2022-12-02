AVINOC (AVINOC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. AVINOC has a market cap of $81.36 million and approximately $757,939.99 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

