AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 306,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

