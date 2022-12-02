Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.38). Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.38).

Axa Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.75. The company has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.