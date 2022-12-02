Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $79.21

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.21, but opened at $76.05. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 551 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.