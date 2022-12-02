Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Reaches $684.02 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $684.02 million and $40.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00040577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00244911 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81666445 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $40,595,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.