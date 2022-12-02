Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $694.48 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $694.48 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00040970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81666445 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $40,595,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

