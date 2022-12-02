Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Up 30.9% in November

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

About Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.