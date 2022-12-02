B. Riley Boosts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $12.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $324,676. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

