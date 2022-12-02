Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €105.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($106.19) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €97.90 ($100.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €69.90 ($72.06) and a 1 year high of €132.20 ($136.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.84. The company has a market cap of $704.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

