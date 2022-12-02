Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BBLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

BBLN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Shares of Babylon are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

