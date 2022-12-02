Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Buys $11,521.85 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,622 shares in the company, valued at $17,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.